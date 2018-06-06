‘Politicians must pay for own protection’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said politicians will not be allowed to run their election campaign with unauthorised official vehicles and asked them to make own arrangements for their security.



The apex court ordered confiscation of luxury vehicles form all the former ministers as well as high government officials until Tuesday night and warned that if the task was not materialised, then Rs100,000 would have to paid as fine, which will increase to Rs200,000 after one week.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard a suo motu case pertaining to officials using luxury vehicles. The court on the previous hearing had also disallowed use of government-owned bulletproof vehicles during elections and directed the authorities to withdraw such vehicles being used by ministers and public servants.

On Tuesday, the court issued notices to chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and former minister Kamran Michael for possessing luxury vehicles at the expense of government. However, the court later on withdrew notices after Additional Attorney General (AAG) Nayyar Rizvi told the bench that Kamran Michael and Fazlur Rehman had returned their cars, while Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will also do so.

The chief justice asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Tariq Mahmood Pasha that so far the court was not informed about the luxury cars used by the officials of the institution. The FBR chairman submitted that he had provided the court all the information in this regard.

Additional Attorney General Nayyar told the court that the Inland Revenue has 57 luxury cars, while 57 tampered vehicles had been dumped. The chief justice asked why the officers were using these luxury cars, and how much cost these cars consume for their maintenance. He directed the chairman to take back luxury cars from the officials of the FBR. The chairman submitted that 57 cars had been confiscated.

The chief justice said that officials cannot use cars over 1300CC, adding that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should investigate the matter. The FBR chairman informed the court that officials were using the cars in lieu of the decision taken in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), adding that the FBR has not bought new cars. The chief justice asked chairman as to when smuggling would be abolished, adding that sale of smuggled spare parts of cars continue across the country, including the Blue Area of the federal capital. “What measures has been taken by the FBR to curb smuggling,” the CJ asked.

The chief justice asked as to whether they should summon the members of the ECC to which the FBR chairman replied that on the court order, they can draft a summary for reviewing the decision of the ECC. The chief justice observed that some 1.8 million people pay taxes on which these luxury vehicles ply on the roads

During the hearing, the court was informed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been targeted three times hence he was using a bulletproof vehicle. The chief justice said the Maulana is protected by many hence he should arrange measures for his security.

Similarly, the chief justice said under which law former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif was using a bulletproof vehicle after the end of his tenure.

The chief secretary Punjab submitted that Shahbaz Sharif faces security threats. The chief justice also said why barricades have been erected in the vicinity of Shahbaz’s Model Town residence. He said blockades have been placed at a spot designated for a children park. The court was informed that the area is now used as a parking space and the barricades have been removed.

The court directed the FBR chairman and chief secretary Punjab to submit an affidavit on luxury cars. During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Balochistan informed the court that they had recovered 49 luxury vehicles. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till June 11.