Ukrainian president defends faking journalist’s murder

MADRID: Ukrainian President Petro Porochenko defended staging the killing of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko to foil what Kiev said was an assassination plot by Moscow, saying in an interview published on Tuesday that it was needed to "protect freedom of the press".

"Those who criticise us would they have preferred that the Russian secret services kill this journalist?" Porochenko asked in an interview published in top-selling Spanish newspaper El Pais when asked about the faking of Babchenko’s death with the help of Ukrainian secret services.

"If we must defend freedom of the press, if we must protect journalists, we must employ these type of techniques," he added. Ukrainian police announced on May 29 that Babchenko was shot dead in Kiev in a contract-style killing, but the following day Ukrainian secret services held a news conference where the journalist appeared alive and well. Babchenko’s staged killing fooled the world’s media and led to press freedom groups raising fears about the impact it could have on the work of journalists everywhere.