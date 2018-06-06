11 die at iron-ore mine blast in China

BEIJING: Eleven people were killed and nine injured on Tuesday in an explosion at an iron-ore mine in northeast China’s Liaoning province, state media reported. Twenty-five people are trapped in the mine run by China National Coal Group Co, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Some of the trapped victims were able to contact people outside, the report said. The injured have been rushed to hospital and the municipal government of Benxi, where the accident occurred, has dispatched a rescue team, CCTV said.