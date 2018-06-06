Climate challenge

It is a fact that global warming is far more perilous than terrorism. The effects of global warming can be seen in Pakistan in form of severe heatwave, water scarcity and food shortage. Due to climate change and global warming, there is a drought-like condition in most parts of the country. There is negligible grazing land for the wildlife. Global warming also affects tourism. People are reluctant to go to the country’s northern areas due to land sliding.

It is important that we realise that we are also responsible for climate change. We have eliminated forests for building colonies or using lands for agricultural purposes. Most countries use non-renewable raw materials like coal for energy. We should take steps before it is too late. People must utilise renewable materials for generating energy. We should also grow more trees to counter the negative effects of global warming.

Muhammad Hayat Wassan

Khairpur Mir