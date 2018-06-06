Wed June 06, 2018
June 6, 2018

Round the corner

If reports are to be believed, the general elections of 2018 will be held on time (July 25, 2018). The statements from major shareholders are reassuring and indicate the resolve at various levels to hold the polls as per the constitutional requirement. Holding the general elections in a specified period is a constitutional obligation. But we must also remain alert to the fact that the eligibility criteria for the prospective candidates are also part of the constitution, which must never be ignored for obvious reasons.

The ECP must devise ways to ensure that the elections are held as per schedule and that the candidates for both national and provincial assemblies are able to fulfil the criteria laid down in the constitution.

Parvez Iqbal Malik

Islamabad

