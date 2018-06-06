No royal road to success

This refers to the letter ‘Give us a break’ (June 5) by Saad Riaz. The writer has suggested that the CSS examinations should be held with a gap between each paper and that only one paper should be held in a day. What makes CSS exams so prestigious is the fact that it is not only a test of academic abilities, but also a test of time management skills.

Two papers are scheduled in one day so that candidates can be tested whether they have the will to work uninterrupted for eight to 10 hours. This way the best candidates, who are not only good at academics but also have other important management skills, get ahead in the exams. Therefore, the pattern of the CSS exams should not be changed.

M Muslim Shaikh

Karachi