Shahbaz terms Modi govt threat to region

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Pun jab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the (Narendra) Modi government in India has become a threat to the region.

In a statement on Monday, he strongly condemned unprovoked firing by the Indian army at Sialkot Working Boundary.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of a woman and a girl child in Indian army’s firing. He also offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The chief minister ordered for provision of the best treatment facilities to the injured. He said firing at civilian population by the Indian army was a blatant violation of human rights. He said targeting civilian population was a cowardice and nefarious act of the Indian army.

He said that Pakistan Army was effectively answering every provocation of the Indian army and the whole nation is standing with its brave armed forces.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an accident in Pir Gali area of Mirpur. A passenger van fell into a gorge in the accident.

The CM expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.