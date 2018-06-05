PUC conference slates Israeli aggression against Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Clerics and representatives of different religious and political organisations while addressing "Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa" conference stressed that Islamic world specifically Arab countries have been victim of confrontation and aggression because of foreign intervention in affairs of Muslim countries.

They stated that Israeli aggression and continued missile attacks in different cities of Saudi Arabia left Muslim Ummah with no other option to get united.

The clerics also called upon political and religious leadership to devise effective mechanism to contain menace of terrorism and extremism.

Pakistan Ulema Council hosted "Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa Conference" in Islamabad here on Monday in which leadership of different political and religious organisations expressing their views asserted that Muslim world specifically Arab countries have been in a state of continued confrontation and chaos because of foreign interference in these countries.

The conference stated that Muslim world have to get united against Israeli aggression and for Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain”.

The conference also announced that "Ashra Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa" will be observed in Pakistan from 20th Ramazan to 30th Ramazan and special sermons will be held on Friday 8th June, 2018 on the topic of 'Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain Al-Aqsa' in the mosques all over Pakistan.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi chaired the conference while among notable clerics who addressed the conference include Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Abdul Hameed Sabri, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Qari Abdul Saboor and Qari Aseed ur Rehman.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi speaking at the conference stated that Harmain Al Sharifain Al-Aqsa is very dear to each and every Muslim of the world.