PML-N to launch various schemes after wining elections: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that after the success in upcoming general election, his party would launch various social welfare schemes for public, including housing schemes for the homeless and jobs for the youth.

He was addressing the workers convention and Iftar dinner here in Sector E-11, and said that he had been struck out from the Prime Minister’s House because he was not getting salary from his son and he loved the people and people loved him.

He said he saluted PML-N’s youth workers and appreciated the efforts of Anjum Aqeel Khan for the people of his constituency.

Nawaz Sharif said that he was now facing allegations about his son’s salary, but the people would not believe those allegations. He claimed that by removing him, the nation’s development had stopped.

Maryam Nawaz appreciated the support of her workers in the hot weather while fasting. People would defeat the enemies of Nawaz Sharif through their vote in upcoming general election, she hoped. She said that some elements were creating problems to delay polls, but the PML-N would crush all the so called planning about delay in election.