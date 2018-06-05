Awarding tickets a tough job for main political parties

ISLAMABAD: Three major political parties, currently engaged in awarding tickets to candidates, are following different criteria in the process to weigh up their electoral weight and worth, and may encounter dissensions and strife in various constituencies as a result.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has got an opinion poll conducted by a private organisation to assess the standing of its prospective nominees in their areas, a party leader told The News.

The PML-N doesn’t make public the findings of the survey, which is meant only for its internal consumption and guidance. It used the same exercise in the 2013 parliamentary polls, and to the pleasant surprise of its leaders its results proved correct to a great extent, the PML-N leader said.

By and large, the PML-N candidates are decided and known for most seats because it is predominantly sponsoring its winners of the last parliamentary polls. However, it has to choose contestants in the constituencies where its influential figures, who were members of the national or Punjab assemblies, have defected over the past few weeks.

The PML-N doesn’t face many problems in the selection of candidates in Punjab and is going to field its representatives in almost all constituencies. But even in this province it may still declare the fight for some seats “open” where it will have more than one candidate and doesn’t want to annoy anyone of them.

The PML-N has no good number of candidates in Sindh where it will not be in a position to put up its nominees for most seats. Although it is confronted with a difficult situation in Balochistan, yet it will sponsor its contestants for the July 25 elections. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), it is not confronted with any tough situation in having nominees.

It will be not less than a miracle if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will have a hassle-free allotment of tickets. Indications about the tension it may face recently surfaced in Karachi.

However, its position is now much more different than it was on the eve of the 2013 parliamentary polls. At the time, it was not possible for it to find contestants for all the national and provincial constituencies particularly in the real battle ground, Punjab. Its post-poll hue and cry apart, it had not put up its nominees in several dozens of seats in the majority province.

Because of the defection of “electables” from the PML-N and their joining of the PTI, the latter doesn’t have a dearth of contestants in most areas. But the dilemma for it is what to do with its leaders and activists, who had stood with it for years from the same areas to which the newcomers belong.

The defectors jumped on the PTI bandwagon get its tickets. It has no option but to sponsor them. The “old guard” will not sit silent for having been ignored in this process but will react and may not hesitate to leave it.

However, it is not necessary that the PTI will give ticket to everyone who came to it from other parties. Some of the new entrants had associated themselves with the PTI after concluding that their party has no electoral prospects. Such lot may not be preferred by the PTI during the distribution of tickets.

As far as the availability of candidates is concerned, the PTI is encountering no problem in KP. In Sindh and Balochistan, its condition is no different from that of the PML-N.

The PPP is very comfortable in having sufficient contestants in Sindh specifically its interior region while its woes in Punjab are still very severe and intense. It will be a huge achievement if the PPP was able to put up representatives in a majority of federal and provincial constituencies of Punjab. Compared to Punjab, its position in KP and Balochistan is better.