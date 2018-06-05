Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

I
INP
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chinese engineer died of heart disease: embassy

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy here on Monday said that a Chinese engineer working for an embassy’s project in Islamabad was found unfortunately dead due to heart disease on June 1, 2018.

Commenting on the sad incident, the spokesman said, the embassy, along with the local medical institutions is providing all the necessary assistance for the Chinese company in properly handling the relevant issue in the aftermath of his death.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar