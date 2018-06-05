Chinese engineer died of heart disease: embassy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy here on Monday said that a Chinese engineer working for an embassy’s project in Islamabad was found unfortunately dead due to heart disease on June 1, 2018.
Commenting on the sad incident, the spokesman said, the embassy, along with the local medical institutions is providing all the necessary assistance for the Chinese company in properly handling the relevant issue in the aftermath of his death.
