Accountability of Shahbaz PTI’s top priority: Babar

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed central Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dr. Babar Awan, on Monday said that Rs166 billion of eleven companies and trillions of rupees ‘eaten up’ by 56 companies will be recovered.

He said this during his first visit to the party’s central secretariat here following his elevation as SVP of the party. Awan said that on his first appearance before the apex court, the cries and tears of Shahbaz Sharif were witnessed by the entire nation.

Awan maintained that accountability of king of loot and plunder Shahbaz Sharif, after the monarch of corruption Nawaz Sharif, was among the party’s top priorities. He emphasised that on July 25, Pakistan would get rid of corruption forever. The PTI leader said the Election Day would be the day of change and dawn of a new beginning for which his party was well-poised and prepared.