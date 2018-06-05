Tue June 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2018

Senator demands transfer of officials before elections

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Khanzada Khan on Monday demanded immediate transfer and removal of officials appointed in different districts and tehsils of the province during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Talking to the media, Khanzada Khan said that it was necessary for fair and free elections to reshuffle all the officials and district administrations of the province.

He also demanded to dissolve the dispute resolution councils (DRCs), liaison committees established at all the police stations and on district level throughout the province. He also demanded dissolution of the district Zakat committees.

“It is the duty of the Election Commission to take serous steps and if election commission failed to remove the current officials and administration from their positions, it would be pre-poll rigging in the province,” he argued.

