Two robbers arrested in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects who had deprived a man of 25,000 Saudi riyal and other valuables when he was on way back home from the airport a day earlier.

“We have arrested two suspects and seized stolen money and other valuables,” Rubnawaz Khan, the district police officer, told a press conference in his office.

The DPO said that Ali Rehman was on his way back to his native Sherpur village from when three armed robbers deprived him of currency and other valuables at gunpoint in Barkund area of the district. “The police not only arrested Ahsan and Riaz but also recovered the stolen goods and currency,” said the official.

He said the killers of a young boy who was strangulated to death after sexual assault in Pulrah were also arrested and produced in the court.