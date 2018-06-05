4 kids drown in stream in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: Four minor members of a family drowned while beating the heat in a seasonal stream at Biari area in Alai tehsil on Monday, locals said.

They said four minors, said to be of a family, were taking bath in a seasonal stream at Biari area in Alai tehsil when they were washed away by gushing water. They were identified as Arsalan, Salma Bibi, Amna and Haseena. The locals retrieved the bodies after four hours of hectic efforts. The bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Alai and later handed over to the family members for burial. Moving scenes were witnessed when the bodies were shifted to the home.