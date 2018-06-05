PTI activist killed in Bajaur festive firing

KHAR: An activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was killed and three others sustained injuries in a festive firing in Bajaur on Monday.

It was leant that the PTI activists resorted to festive firing to celebrate awarding ticket to the party senior leader Gul Zafar Khan Baghi when the bullets hit four party workers.

As a result, one Mumtaz was killed instantly while three others sustained injuries. The injured including Najeebullah Hilal and two others, whose identity could not be ascertained, were taken to the hospital.