Tue June 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2018

8 of a family killed in North Waziristan roof collapse

MIRANSHAH: At least eight members of a family, including four women, were killed when roof of a room in the house collapsed in Shawal tehsil of North Waziristan on Monday.

The sources said the roof of a room of the house of one Shakoor caved in during Iftar time, burying the family members under the debris.

The locals and personnel of Frontier Corps reached the spot soon after the incident and retrieved the bodies and injured. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

Those killed were identified as Sher Khan, Mukarana, Najeebullah, Shahidullah, Gul Kalama, Naila, Shad Bibi and Rehmatullah. The injured included Muhammad Alam and Noor Alam.

