Tue June 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2018

PPP decides tickets for Nowshera districts

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided the names of the candidates for the two National Assembly and five provincial assembly seats.

Talking to reporters, PPP leaders including former federal minister Barrister Mian Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel and former Senator Sardar Ali Khan said that Khan Pervez Khan would contest elections from NA-25 while former senator Sardar Ali Khan would be the candidate for constituency NA-26.

They added that Muhammad Aslam, Major (r) Baseer Khattak, Liaqat Shabab and Barrister Yousaf Jamal Shah Kakakhel would contest elections from PK-61, 62, 63, 64 and 65, respectively.

They said that they endorsed the decision of the central leadership about awarding the tickets for the next general polls.

Responding to a query about the former chief minister’s letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to delay the polls, they said Pervez Khattak was sure of his defeat in the polls.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government has failed to deliver in its term,” Sardar Ali Khan said, adding, that was the reason they wanted to delay or postpone the general elections.

