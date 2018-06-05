Monthly stipend criteria questioned

PESHAWAR: A group of artistes, writers and poets have alleged irregularities in distribution of monthly stipend among the artistes.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, Ashfaq Toru, a drama artiste and writer, said a monthly stipend scheme called ‘Saqafat Kay Zinda Ameen Awards,’ by former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government for the artiste community in recognition of their services.

He recalled that approximately Rs148 million fund was allocated for the project and a 20-member scrutiny committee constituted to select more than 500 deserving individuals - including writers, actors, singers, poets, painters, musicians and others - to receive a monthly stipend of Rs30,000.

Ashfaq Toru alleged the deserving members of the community were ignored and stipends distributed among artistes against merit and rules.

Haroon Rashid, Ejaz Mir and Hassan Ali Shah, who were present on the occasion, questioned the criteria as well.