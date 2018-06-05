Residents protest loadshedding in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The infuriated inhabitants on Monday staged a protest against ongoing prolonged power outages and scarcity of water in Mohmand.

Addressing the protesters, Shah Khel Khan, Amir Bacha and Maseehullah alleged the factories in the area were being provided uninterrupted electricity supply while residents were facing 20 hours loadshedding.

They said that the ongoing electricity loadshedding had caused serious water shortage in the area, adding that the dwellers of many areas were compelled to fetch water from far-off areas.