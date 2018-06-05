Relief sought for tobacco, sugarcane growers

MARDAN: Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, president Niamat Shah Roghani on Monday demanded the federal and provincial governments to provide relief to the growers of tobacco and sugarcane crops.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at Mardan Press Club.

Naimat Shah said that due to the wrong policies of government, the growers of tobacco and sugarcane were facing losses.

He added that the financial status of the farmers was getting worst day by day and many farmers do not have money for the cultivation of thesecrops.

Naimat Shah demanded the government to provide relief to the farmers and also waive off the agricultural tax, loans and Abyana tax. He also demanded the government to provide interest-free loans to farmers.