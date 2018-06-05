Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

27 checkposts solarised in Mohmand Agency

GHALLANAI: Mohmand Agency Political Agent Muhammad Wasif Saeed distributed solar panels, DC fans, batteries and high beam flashlights among Levies and Khassadar personnel deployed at 27 security posts in the border area in Baizai subdivision.

Since these posts were not electrified, the equipment was provided to facilitate the personnel and provide lighting at night time.

The cost for all the stuff was around Rs500,000 and was financed by the agency funds. Maliks and elders were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar