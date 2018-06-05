27 checkposts solarised in Mohmand Agency

GHALLANAI: Mohmand Agency Political Agent Muhammad Wasif Saeed distributed solar panels, DC fans, batteries and high beam flashlights among Levies and Khassadar personnel deployed at 27 security posts in the border area in Baizai subdivision.

Since these posts were not electrified, the equipment was provided to facilitate the personnel and provide lighting at night time.

The cost for all the stuff was around Rs500,000 and was financed by the agency funds. Maliks and elders were also present on the occasion.