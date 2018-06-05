Trump to host Iftar dinner tomorrow

WASHINGTON: Trump will host his first presidential dinner this week to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramazan.

The Iftar is scheduled for Wednesday (June 6) at the White House, according to Politico, which first reported Trump would host the dinner in a departure from last year’s decision.

A guest list has not yet been made available by the White House. Trump did not host the event last year, breaking nearly two decades of tradition by previous US presidents -- Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama. The US president, in a statement last month, sent his “greetings and best wishes to all Muslims observing Ramazan in the United States and around the world.”