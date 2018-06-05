SHO among 16 injured in Shopian grenade blast

SRINAGAR: At least 12 civilians and four policemen including a Station House Officer (SHO) are among 16 injured in a grenade blast in Shopian district.

According to KMS the grenade exploded at Batapora Chowk in the district. A police spokesperson said in Srinagar that the grenade explosion inflicting injuries to several civilians and few policemen. Around 12 civilians were reportedly injured in this explosion. A young girl has received critical injuries in this explosion while four policemen also sustained injuries in this incident, he added. He said the injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shopian told media that they received ten injured including SHO Shopian Gulzar Ahmad, a policeman and eight civilians including two women. Soon after the grenade blast clashes between protesters and Indian troops erupted in Shopian. Scores of youth pelted rocks on the troops deployed near the local Jamia Masjid in the town. The troops fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters. The clashes later spread upto Batpora Chowk of the town.

Meanwhile, the villagers foiled an attempt by unidentified gunmen to abduct one Shahid Ahmad Khan, 25, son of Habibullah Khan in Hajin area of Bandipore district.