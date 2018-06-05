PML-N govt left surplus electricity: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif Monday said the PML-N government left surplus electricity in the system and he doesn’t know how this shortfall is happening now.

Talking to reporters inside the Accountability Court (AC), Nawaz Sharif said he was responsible for his tenure of the government. Nawaz said that the Punjab and federal governments completed 39 mega projects out of 46, whereas the other provinces completed only seven projects.

He said that no other political party constructed motorways. He said it was his wish that his party’s prime minister could inaugurate Lahore-Multan and Multan-Sukkur Motorway but this could not be materialised due to a delay by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

“As per schedule, these two sections had to inaugurate in May 2018 but it is delayed now,” Nawaz said.

“We constructed Lowari Tunnel in Chitral due to which not only the travelling distance has reduced but it also helped preventing accidents. Due to Golen Gol project, now Chitral is receiving electricity. Neelam-Jhelum and Tarbela Phase-IV has also completed,” he said.

Nawaz expressed astonishment that how a single LHC bench set aside the nomination forms for the elections.