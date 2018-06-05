Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
Agencies
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

3 militants killed in FC's Kohlu operation

QUETTA: Frontier Corps Balochistan killed three militants and injured one after exchange of fire between FC and suspects in Kohlu area of Dera Bugti.

FC spokesman said on Monday that following on tip-off, FC personnel carried out search operation in the Kohlu’s mountains when militants opened fire at them. "Three militants were killed in retaliation at the moment and one of suspect was arrested in injured condition by FC personnel, the FC spokesman said.

However, the killed suspects were reported to be members of Banned Baloch Libration Army (BLA).

Arms including shells, explosive devices were also recovered from their possession. Further investigation was underway.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar