Ariya wins US Women’s Open

MIAMI: Ariya Jutanugarn survived a back-nine meltdown to win the 73rd US Women’s Open on Sunday and claim her second career major title in a playoff.

Ariya frittered away a seven-shot lead with nine holes remaining before parring the fourth playoff hole to edge South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo and become the first player from Thailand to lift the trophy.

“I feel great,” Ariya said. “I am really excited. I’m really honoured to join the list of winners before me.”

The 22-year-old from Bangkok parred all four playoff holes at the Shoal Creek, Alabama course for her second win of the 2018 LPGA Tour season to go with the Kingsmill Championship.

“After you have a seven-shot lead and end up with you having to go to a playoff, I had no expectations,” she said.

“If I have a playoff then I’m going to make sure I do my best every shot because I felt like I didn’t commit on the back nine. I felt like I had a last chance to make myself proud.”

She finished with a one-over par 73 and a 72-hole total of 11-under 277.

South Korea’s Kim closed with a five-under 67 to force the playoff and had two long putts to win in the extra session but couldn’t get them to fall.

Both parred the third playoff hole and they returned to the par-four 18th, where Ariya’s superb bunker shot left her with a tap in for the win.