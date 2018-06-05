Silva joins Windies tour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva rejoined the national team touring the West Indies after attending his father’s funeral, officials said Monday.
Ranjan de Silva, a local politician, was gunned down in a Colombo suburb 10 days ago on the eve of the team’s departure.
“National player Dhananjaya De Silva left the country on June 3 evening to join the team in West Indies,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
The three-Test tour starts on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka named a new selectors panel for the national cricket team Monday.
Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha announced the new selection panel. The new selection panel: Graeme Labrooy, Gamini Wickremasinghe, Eric Upashantha, Chandika Hathurusingha and Jeryl Woutersz.
