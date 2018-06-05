Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan T20 squad named

LAHORE: Pakistan, the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 side, announced a 15-member squad Monday for their two matches against Scotland later this month.

There was only one change in the squad from the T20 series against the West Indies in April, with Haris Sohail replacing Babar Azam, who fractured his wrist during the first Test against England last week.

Their two T20s against Scotland will be played on June 12 and 13. T20 squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar