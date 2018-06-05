Nadal eases into quarter-finals

PARIS: Rafael Nadal moved a step closer to an incredible 11th French Open title on Monday by seeing off German Maximilian Marterer in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals.

The world number one’s 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory over the world number 70 saw him equal the record of 12 last-eight appearances at Roland Garros, which was set by Novak Djokovic the day before.

It is the 35th time the Spaniard, who turned 32 on Sunday, has made the quarters of a Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal will face Argentinian Diego Schwartzman for a semi-final spot, after the 11th seed staged a thrilling comeback to down sixth seed Kevin Anderson 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2.

Top seed Nadal is now on his own in third on the all-time list for most match wins at Grand Slam events with 234 victories.

World number one Simona Halep blazed into the French Open quarter-finals by crushing Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1 as she showed her full range of weapons on Monday.

Romanian Halep, twice a runner-up at Roland Garros, started slowly but once she found her groove, there was nothing the 16th seed could do to avoid a one-sided defeat.

Halep won the last nine games on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Mertens entered the tournament having won two second-tier events on clay including 16 wins and one defeat, albeit against Halep last month in Madrid when she was comprehensively beaten.

The story was the same on Monday as Halep, a French Open finalist in 2014 and 2017, broke for 2-1 in the opening set and never looked back as she outmanoeuvred Mertens, who was sent chasing the ball all over the court.

The Belgian pulled a break back in the second set but then trailed 5-0 as the top seed punched a ticket for the last eight when Mertens served a double fault on the first match point.

“It was not that easy, she is a tough opponent,” said Halep, who is chasing her maiden Grand Slam title. “I was a bit nervous at the start of the match but I played my best match here at Roland Garros.

“I need to be more aggressive and try to finish the points because I don’t hit so many winners.”

Meanwhile saved by fading light the night before, there was no escape for world number two Caroline Wozniacki on Monday as Russian Daria Kasatkina completed a 7-6(7/5), 6-3 victory to reach the fourth round.

Kasatkina, the 14th seed, had played beautifully to lead 7-6, 3-3 on Sunday when play was called off but any hopes Australian Open champion Wozniacki harboured that her 21-year-old opponent’s level would dip on the resumption proved fanciful.

It was all over in a matter of minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier as Kasatkina rattled off the three games she needed to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.