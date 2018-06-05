China hopes smooth election process in Pakistan

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying hoped that there will be smooth election process in Pakistan.

Replying to a question at a regular news briefing here on Monday, she said “They have noticed that Pakistan will hold general elections at the end of July and we sincerely hope that the Pakistani side will smoothly complete this major political process smoothly.

It is believed that regardless of the outcome of the election, the development of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan will not change.” To a question about the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue, the spokesperson said, they believe that compliance with international agreements is a basic common sense of international law.

Great powers should play an exemplary role for this purpose. China will work with the EU to continue to firmly safeguard the seriousness and authority of the comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear issue.

As for whether Chinese companies will withdraw from Iran, she said the Chinese government has consistently opposed any country’s implementation of unilateral sanctions against other countries in accordance with its domestic laws.