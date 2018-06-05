Tue June 05, 2018
National

June 5, 2018

SHO among 10 injured in IHK grenade blast

ISLAMABAD: In Held Kashmir, Shopian SHO and one of his guards are among 10 injured in a grenade blast in Shopian district, Monday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the grenade exploded at Batapora Chowk in the district. Shopian’s chief medical officer told media that they received 10 injured including the SHO Gulzar Ahmad, a policeman and eight civilians including two women. Clashes between protesters and Indian troops erupted in Shopian Monday soon after the grenade blast.

Scores of youth pelted stones on the troops deployed near the local Jamia Masjid. The troops fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters. The clashes later spread to Batpora Chowk of the town.

Meanwhile, the villagers foiled an attempt by unidentified gunmen to abduct Shahid Ahmad Khan, 25, son of Habibullah Khan, in Hajin area of Bandipore district.

