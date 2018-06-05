Four bikers killed on road

SIALKOT: Four motorcyclists were killed in a road accident near Tawerianwala on Sunday night. Reportedly, two motorcycles collided with each other on Pasrur-Daska Road in the limits of Sadar Pasrur police. As a result, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Awais and Ali Raza, residents of Kotli Bawa village, and Afaq Rafique, a resident of Daska, were killed on the spot. The families of the deceased have refused to initiate any legal action.