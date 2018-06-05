Tue June 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2018

Youth killed in rivals clash

BAHAWALPUR: A youth died and four others suffered bullet injuries in a clash between two rival clans in Basti Talherr near Qaimpur on Monday.Men of Raan and Arain groups traded firing, leaving Sulman Raan dead on the spot and four others wounded. The body was shifted

to tehsil headquarters hospital.

