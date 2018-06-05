Youth killed in rivals clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: A youth died and four others suffered bullet injuries in a clash between two rival clans in Basti Talherr near Qaimpur on Monday.Men of Raan and Arain groups traded firing, leaving Sulman Raan dead on the spot and four others wounded. The body was shifted
to tehsil headquarters hospital.
BAHAWALPUR: A youth died and four others suffered bullet injuries in a clash between two rival clans in Basti Talherr near Qaimpur on Monday.Men of Raan and Arain groups traded firing, leaving Sulman Raan dead on the spot and four others wounded. The body was shifted
to tehsil headquarters hospital.
Comments