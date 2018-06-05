Chinese engineer’s body found from embassy shifted to PIMS

ISLAMABAD: The body of a Chinese engineer was found from the Chinese embassy in the federal capital, sources in Islamabad Police told Geo News Monday. “The body is believed to be 12 days old,” sources said, adding that it was brought to PIMS Hospital by a Chinese embassy official. “The cause of death has not yet been ascertained,” the sources added. The deceased’s name has not yet been revealed and further investigations are under way. It is pertinent to mention that in February this year, a Chinese national was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi’s Defence. Chen Zhu, 45, was in his

car when he was attacked. The Counter-Terrorism Department had said Zhu was killed over a dispute with his local partners.