520 nomination papers obtained on 1st day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Aspirant candidates Monday obtained some 520 nomination papers for 15 National Assembly and 30 Punjab Assembly seats for Bahawalpur division.
For Bahawalpur district, some 263 nominations papers were obtained for five NA and 10 PA seats by the candidates of different parties.
BAHAWALPUR: Aspirant candidates Monday obtained some 520 nomination papers for 15 National Assembly and 30 Punjab Assembly seats for Bahawalpur division.
For Bahawalpur district, some 263 nominations papers were obtained for five NA and 10 PA seats by the candidates of different parties.
Comments