Tue June 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2018

520 nomination papers obtained on 1st day

BAHAWALPUR: Aspirant candidates Monday obtained some 520 nomination papers for 15 National Assembly and 30 Punjab Assembly seats for Bahawalpur division.

For Bahawalpur district, some 263 nominations papers were obtained for five NA and 10 PA seats by the candidates of different parties.

