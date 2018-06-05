Eight burnt to death as truck rams into van

TARBELA: Eight passengers were burnt to death and six injured in a road accident at Chach Interchange on Monday, local sources said. The sources said a passenger van bearing registration No RIS 1197 was heading to Islamabad from Peshawar when it collided with a truck loaded with ghee at the Chach Interchange. The passenger van caught fire soon after the collision that reduced the automobile to ashes. Eight passengers were burnt alive while six others were seriously injured. All the dead hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site from Hazro town of the Attock district and extinguished the fire after putting in hectic efforts.