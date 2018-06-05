FIA busts gang involved in illegal liver transplant business

LAHORE: The FIA arrested a four-member gang on Monday, allegedly involved in scamming and taking liver transplant donors to India on fake documents.

According to the FIA officials, the suspects lured them by promising them hefty amount of money and took these donors across the border on fake documents but gave minimal amount of money for the transplant. The FIA said the gang was arrested from a nearby village from the Wagah border from a tip-off from the Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority. The FIA officials recovered passports, dollars and other things from the suspects and registered a case against them. Further investigation in the matter is underway. On May 12, 2017, the FIA arrested three people from Murree for their involvement in illegal kidney transplant.

According to the FIA officials, the accused would bring people from foreign countries to Pakistan to illegally provide them with the organ.

The officials added the three accused persons were staying with a friend at a hotel in Murree. In February this year, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took suo-moto notice to halt the illegal organ transplant trade in the country.