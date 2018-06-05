3 militants killed in Kuhlu action

QUETTA: Frontier Corps Balochistan killed three militants and injured one after exchange of firing between FC and militants in Kuhlu area of Dera Bugti. FC spokesman Monday said on a tip-off, FC personnel carried out search operation in the Kuhlu’s mountains when militants opened fire at them. “Three militants were killed in retaliation at the moment and one of the militants was arrested in injured condition, he added.

The killed terrorists were reported to be members of banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). Shells and explosive devices were also recovered from their possession. Further investigation was under way.