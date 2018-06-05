Parties to find solution to weak entities after polls: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in his interview to British news channel said that the political parties would find solution to weak institutions after elections.

He said that General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the first army chief who truly ensured his support for democracy and has been firmly standing with the Constitution of the country.

While hitting out at his political opponent, Khan snapped that Bilawal Bhutto landed into the politics of Pakistan through a parachute; he does not know anything about Pakistani politics and its dynamics. “With heavy majority, PTI is going to win upcoming general elections,” Khan claimed.

Imran Khan regretfully said that existing governance in Pakistan is a failure; institutions are weak and the previous governments of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) further damaged the state institutions. “Even Chief Justice of Pakistan has declared in the court that institutions have been destroyed,” he added.

PTI chief pointed out that the surveys related to the popularity of political parties are misguiding and based on propaganda. “The policies of PPP and PML-N helped rich becoming richer. In past 30 years, the class difference between the poor and the rich only widened and the policies of PPP and PML-N are responsible for making rich richer and poor poorer,” Imran Khan remarked.

PTI chairman asserted in his interview that only his party can build institutions. “In Pakistan, the most difficult department to reform is police, and PTI accepted this challenge in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and successfully depoliticised the entire police department,” Khan claimed in the interview.