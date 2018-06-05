Condolence

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) officials expressed their deep grievances over the sad demise of the mother of Muhammad Arshad Sattar, secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation. Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA and all members of the Olympic family prayed for the departed soul. Condolence resolution was also passed by the Pakistan Boxing Federation. Over the death of Arshad Sattar’s mother.