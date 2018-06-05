Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Condolence

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) officials expressed their deep grievances over the sad demise of the mother of Muhammad Arshad Sattar, secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation. Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA and all members of the Olympic family prayed for the departed soul. Condolence resolution was also passed by the Pakistan Boxing Federation. Over the death of Arshad Sattar’s mother.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar