Managing Mustafizur my worry: Walsh

DHAKA: Courtney Walsh walks around in the sun for over an hour, keeping an eye on Shakib Al Hasan practising on the square a day before his team plays the first T20I against Afghanistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. He is certainly not one of the swiftest moving around in the field. There is a nagging jerk in his walk as he asks you to move into the dressing room for a chat. You quickly ask the West Indies pace legend about how he was handling Bangladesh’s pace prodigy Mustafizur Rahman.

Walsh understands the demands modern cricket and its various formats put on a fast bowler. Yet, it’s disturbing for him to see that someone as exciting as Mustafizur could lose the plot. It’s not so easy for young players though. Hefty contracts from a cash-rich league like IPL can push back other priorities. For all the wickets he has taken, for all the intense battles he has fought on the cricket field, Walsh knows sustaining fast bowlers is the biggest challenge of all.