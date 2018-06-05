Nouri’s family seek ‘hefty’ damages from Ajax

THE HAGUE: The family of Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered permanent brain damage after collapsing at a friendly last year, are seeking compensation to pay for life-long care, Dutch media said Monday.

The 21-year-old, dubbed Appie, “will never be able to live as normal again, and will be dependent on care and therapy,” his lawyer John Beer said, quoted by the Dutch news agency ANP. “He will never be able to work again.”

His family on Monday filed a case to the arbitration committee of the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB), and are seeking “substantial damages,” Beer said, adding “we are not just talking about hundreds of thousands”. Nouri collapsed suddenly with a heart problem during the pre-match warmup before Ajax played German club Werder Bremen, in Austria in July last year.

He was hospitalised in intensive care in Innsbruck, Austria, before being transferred to a hospital in Amsterdam. In a statement released via their lawyer, the family alleged Nouri “did not receive the appropriate care after collapsing on the pitch in Austria”. Despite attempts to talk with Ajax, the club “has denied any and all liability”.