Half-fit Salah included in Egypt World Cup squad

CAIRO: Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was included Monday in Egypt’s 2018 World Cup squad despite still underdoing treatment for a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final, the Egyptian Football Association said.

Salah, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions, was forced out of the final in tears last month clutching his left shoulder after being wrestled to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Salah has undergone treatment in Valencia, Spain, in the hope of playing a role in Egypt’s first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.On Wednesday, the federation had said Salah would be out for “not more” than three weeks, meaning he could miss Egypt’s opening World Cup Group A fixture against Uruguay on June 15. Egypt then face Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Morocco drop defender for World Cup: Coach Herve Renard made one switch to his provisional squad on Monday when he brought Malaga striker Youssef En-Nesyri into Morocco’s final World Cup 23.

The 21-year-old Malaga forward was a backup on the original list but he has taken the place of Badr Benoun, a 24-year-old defender with Raja de Casablanca. Renard dropped another backup, Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax, but kept Oualid El Hajjam, a defender with Amiens in France, as a reserve, leaving him a squad of 24. The list only contains two players from Morocco’s domestic league.

The Atlas Lions are led by Mehdi Benatia, the Juventus defender involved in a controversial penalty incident as the Turin club lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League in April. Morocco, who have been training at Crans-Montana in the Swiss Alps, have one more warmup game against Estonia in Talinn. In their first World Cup in 20 years, Morocco are in Group B at the World and kick off against Iran in Saint Petersburg in June 15 before facing Portugal and Spain.

Croatia name final World Cup squad: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic, who had named one extra player for his provisional World Cup squad, on Monday announced that defender Matej Mitovic was the man being dropped. Mitrovic had not played for Belgian champions Club Brugge since April 19 and Dalic said that was one of the reasons the defender was cut. “I’ve been thinking a lot about this, and since the beginning I was saying that one defender will be removed and I stuck to that,” Dalic told reporters. “This is my choice and I stand by it.” Croatia are appearing at the World Cup for the fifth time and have been drawn alongside two time former champions Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland in Group D. The Croatia squad is led by international stars Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic, but on Sunday it lost a warmup game, 2-0, to Brazil in Liverpool. “We should remain stable and learn the lessons from this match,” Dalic told state run HRT television after the defeat. “We are doing our job and nothing will unhinge us.” Before flying out to Russia, Croatia will take on Senegal on Friday in Osijek.

Neuer is in German WC squad: Germany have included 2014 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in their final squad for the 2018 tournament, even though he has only just returned from a long-term absence through injury. But coach Joachim Loew omitted Manchester City striker Leroy Sane from his 23-player list despite a strong season with the Premier League champions.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer made his first appearance since September in the 2-1 defeat by Austria in a friendly on Saturday. The 32-year-old who is considered key to Germany’s hopes of retaining the title had been sidelined for eight months after fracturing a metatarsal in his left foot last September in a recurrence of the same injury he suffered earlier in 2017. Sane was cut from the squad with Timo Werner and the veteran Mario Gomez included as just two out-and-out strikers.

Injured Kompany in Belgian WC ‘24’: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez delivered a 24-man World Cup squad on Monday with his iconic but often injured captain Vincent Kompany on the roster, accompanied by a potential replacement.

The Manchester City central defender picked up an injury in a friendly with Portugal on Saturday and FIFA rules stipulate injured players can be replaced up to 24 hours before a nation’s first group phase game.