Scotland include Budge, Mommsen for England ODI

GLASGOW: Scotland have included former captain Preston Mommsen and uncapped all-rounder Dylan Budge in the 15-man squad that will face England in the one-off ODI at Edinburgh on Sunday (June 10).

In a squad that largely resembles the team which represented Scotland at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, Kyle Coetzer continues to lead but all-rounder Tom Sole misses out after injuring his ankle while playing for his club, Northants.

Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans and Stuart Whittingham, who has been amongst the wickets playing for Sussex 2nd XI, constitute an impressive bowling attack.“This has been our toughest squad to select to date, in terms of having so many players knocking on the door with strong performances,” head coach Grant Bradburn said. “There has been a lot of cricket so far this season and outdoor training has been intense, so the players themselves have had ample opportunities to sort out the current pecking order.

“Quality players have missed selection and are gutted not to feature this time, which is a strong sign of the depth that is evident now through the new Regional structure and Performance Academy.

“The squad has prepared well for the strong opposition we will face both in the home series and in the Netherlands Tri-series, while there is excitement building for these fantastic opportunities the team have been striving for,” Bradburn added.

Scotland squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington (vice-captain), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Preston Mommsen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Stuart Whittingham.