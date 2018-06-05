Tue June 05, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 5, 2018

Robert headlines Poland’s World Cup squad

WARSAW: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski headlined the 23-man Poland squad for the World Cup in Russia, but an injury to defender Kamil Glik handed manager Adam Nawalka a last-minute worry. The 30-year-old Glik, a stalwart of the Polish defence, injured a shoulder a little after the FIFA deadline for naming the final squad. “During a training session, Kamil Glik suffered a ligament injury to his acromioclavicular joint,” the Polish football federation said in a statement.

