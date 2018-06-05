583 XI bag cricket trophy

LAHORE: 583 XI Monday won the 4th Bahria Town Floodlit Cricket Tournament 2018 here at Bahria Stadium. In the final 583 XI beat Bhimbhir XI by 25 runs. 583 XI, batting first, scored 49 runs and in reply Bhimbhir scored 24 runs.

Earlier the second semifinal was played between Panther XI and 583 XI. 583 Xi scores 60 runs and in reply Panther Eleven score 22 runs. 583 won the match by 38 runs. Panther XI got 3rd position. Brig (rtd) Khalilullah Butt, Executive Director Bahria Town Lahore, who was the chief guest, gave away the prizes. Mian Usman, Director Athar Associates, and Ejaz Hashmi were also present on the occasion.