Weightlifter Hsu retires

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAIPEI: Taiwanese double Olympic champion weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching will not go for a third gold at Tokyo in 2020 after announcing her retirement following a spate of injuries. It is the end of a remarkable run for the 27-year-old 53kg class world record holder, who sensationally grabbed gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro.
TAIPEI: Taiwanese double Olympic champion weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching will not go for a third gold at Tokyo in 2020 after announcing her retirement following a spate of injuries. It is the end of a remarkable run for the 27-year-old 53kg class world record holder, who sensationally grabbed gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro.
Comments