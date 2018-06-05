Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Weightlifter Hsu retires

TAIPEI: Taiwanese double Olympic champion weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching will not go for a third gold at Tokyo in 2020 after announcing her retirement following a spate of injuries. It is the end of a remarkable run for the 27-year-old 53kg class world record holder, who sensationally grabbed gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar