England name women squad for SA ODIs

LONDON: Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt are set for their international comeback as England named a 14-member squad for the first-two of the upcoming three ODIs against South Africa. The series will constitute towards Round 2 of the Women’s ODI Championship for both sides, and will be followed by a T20I tri-series, also involving New Zealand.
Brunt, who’d injured her back during her stint in the WBBL, was rested alongside wicketkeeper-bat Taylor for the three-match ODI series against India that wasn’t a part of the Championship structure, and the preceding T20I series. Also making a comeback are Georgia Elwiss, Laura Marsh and Lauren Winfield while 2017 World Cup winners Fran Wilson and Alex Hartley have been left out. Incidentally, Bryony Smith, who was a part of the squad on the India tour, misses out despite hitting an unbeaten 119 and taking a fifer for Surrey against Essex in their Royal London One-Day Cup encounter on the eve of the selection. Wicketkeeper-bat Amy Jones, who made a career-best 94 on India tour, has retained her spot in the side.
