Smith joins Warner for Global T20

LOS ANGELES: Disgraced Australia stars Steve Smith and David Warner, both banned from top-flight international cricket for 12 months, were drafted Sunday for the Global T20 Canada event starting June 28.

Former Australia captain Smith had already been announced as a marquee player for the inaugural edition of the event. Smith was sacked after the third Test against South Africa in March, later accepting a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the sport.

Warner, who was the vice-captain, was also banned for 12 months and Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months. Warner was selected in the third round of the draft by the Winnipeg Hawks, who took West Indies’ Dwayne Bravo and South African left-hander David Miller in the first and second rounds. Smith was taken in the second round by the Toronto Nationals, where he’ll play alongside West Indian star Darren Sammy and fellow West Indies allrounder Kieron Pollard.